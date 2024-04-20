Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $457.95 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $457.95 million and approximately $33.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 716,557,723 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
