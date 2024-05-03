Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 25,703 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $35,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $183.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,207. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at $35,663,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,726,077.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,138,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $60,110,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

