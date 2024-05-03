Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Down 0.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $316.60 and last traded at $320.80. Approximately 404,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,974,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.