J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 165,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.