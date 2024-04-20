ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.