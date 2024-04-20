Cronos Price Reaches $0.13 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $14.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

