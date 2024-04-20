ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.340 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

MAN opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 944,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,921,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,099,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.