Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00056482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

