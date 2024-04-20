Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $11.59 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

