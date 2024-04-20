Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

