JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JKS opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

