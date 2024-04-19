Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.88. 10,681,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,689. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

