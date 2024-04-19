Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $52.91 on Friday, hitting $1,206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,264. The firm has a market cap of $558.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,306.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.