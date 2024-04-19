Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 92 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,189,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.87. 9,932,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

