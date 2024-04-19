Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.37% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

