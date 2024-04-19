Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.95. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 502 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

