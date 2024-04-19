Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.82 and last traded at $62.38. Approximately 4,324,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,309,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

