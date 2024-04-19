Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 459,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 606,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

