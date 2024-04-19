NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.58 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.94 billion and $534.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00008657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,770,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,890,016 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,670,765 with 1,063,817,484 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.54193527 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $604,208,072.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.