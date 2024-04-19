Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.24.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

