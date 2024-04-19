Cormark Cuts ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target to C$0.75

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ROK remained flat at C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 617,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,057. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

