Cormark Cuts ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target to C$0.75

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.
ROK Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ROK remained flat at C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 617,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,057. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46.
ROK Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ROK Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.