Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,888 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 1,231,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,638. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

