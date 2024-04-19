Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $732.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,768. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $369.76 and a one year high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $695.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

