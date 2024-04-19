Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s previous close.
IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.17.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
