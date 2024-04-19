JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Cut by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.