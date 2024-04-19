Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 1,900 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE D.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.39. 59,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42.

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

