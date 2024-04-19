Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 1,176,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,412,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Enovix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

