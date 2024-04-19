Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy bought 65,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$47,125.00 ($30,403.23).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

