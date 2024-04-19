Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matador Resources worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 644,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

