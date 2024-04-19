Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $161.63. 734,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.13.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

