Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,099. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

