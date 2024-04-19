Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 364 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.88.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $143.43. 714,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

