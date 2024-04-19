Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 54,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,204,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

