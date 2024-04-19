Calamos Advisors LLC Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. 423,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,672. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

