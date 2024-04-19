Davidson Trust Co. Buys 3,620 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,952,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

