Xponance Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

