Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.20. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 628,864 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

