Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 111,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

