Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 257,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.