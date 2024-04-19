Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $910,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 486,757 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

