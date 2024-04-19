Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

