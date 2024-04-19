LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Increased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

