23,531 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.