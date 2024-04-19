AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

