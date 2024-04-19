AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.17% of Warby Parker worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 219,160 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.7 %

WRBY opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

