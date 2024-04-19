Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.47.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

