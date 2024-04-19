Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires Shares of 12,038 Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
