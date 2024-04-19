Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.47 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,589 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.7 %

RYAAY stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

