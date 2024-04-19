Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.
GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
