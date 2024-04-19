Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.5 %

HOMB stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,409,000 after acquiring an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after acquiring an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,445,000 after buying an additional 196,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after buying an additional 150,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

